Welch Group LLC Has $539,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 470,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,611. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.