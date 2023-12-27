Welch Group LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

WELL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 393,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,930. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 188.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

