Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.11. 340,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

