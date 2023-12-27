Welch Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,207. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $423.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

