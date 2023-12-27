Welch Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $658,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.81. 524,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

