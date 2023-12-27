Welch Group LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

ABT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 818,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

