Welch Group LLC Sells 888 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 79.6% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 1,035,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

