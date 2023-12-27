Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

