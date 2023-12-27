Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -20.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
