Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.09% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.07. 172,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,362. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.