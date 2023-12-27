Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,660. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.