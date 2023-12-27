Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 1,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 6.8% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,817,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

