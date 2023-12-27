Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 12,164 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 375,422 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

