Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 198.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

