Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $32.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

