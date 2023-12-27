Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises 2.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 2.82% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,108.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.