Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $295,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

