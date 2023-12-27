Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

