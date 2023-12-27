White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,458. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

