White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,635. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

