White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 123,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

