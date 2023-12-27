White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

