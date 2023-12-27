White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

