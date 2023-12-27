White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $639,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,650. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

