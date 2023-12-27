White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. 75,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.