White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 3,062,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,362. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

