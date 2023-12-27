White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. 51,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,202. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

