White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. 89,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

