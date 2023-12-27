White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. 97,263 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

