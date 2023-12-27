White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 170,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,108. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

