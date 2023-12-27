White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 33,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,667. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

