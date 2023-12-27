White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 30,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

