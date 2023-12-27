White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 632,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

