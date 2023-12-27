White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. 916,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,674. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

