White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $484.46. 104,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

