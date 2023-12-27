White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. 518,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,885. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

