White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 553,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,802. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

