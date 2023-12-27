White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,188. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $261.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

