White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. 97,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

