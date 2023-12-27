White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. 778,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

