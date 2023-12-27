White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 252,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.