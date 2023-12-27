White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. 283,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,776. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
