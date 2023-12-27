White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,530. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.