WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.02

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 244404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

WILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

