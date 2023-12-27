Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.