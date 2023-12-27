Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.