WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.30

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 2862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOL

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.