X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.81

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 712550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

