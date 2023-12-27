Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is Sparta 24 Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Sparta 24 Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,414 shares during the period. Yalla Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Yalla Group worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 279.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 234,758 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Yalla Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 44,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,586. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

