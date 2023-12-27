Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Trading Up 0.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$7.89. Approximately 23,617,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average daily volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

