Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 3.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,572,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,404,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.15.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
