Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 3.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,572,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,404,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Zhihu Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

